Fall festival held at Grace Fellowship Church

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) - For more than twenty years, Grace Fellowship Church has made it their mission to provide an exciting fall festival for the community to enjoy.
“We have great participation within our church, and we just have wonderful volunteers that help pull all of this off. We pull things out of the shed and we get everything together,” Becca Hamilton of Grace Fellowship Church said.
Covering the church grounds was free food, games, trunk or treat and prizes to win. One church member says she was happy that this event was safe for the kids. “They don’t have to go from door to door to knock. With today’s day and world, you know with the way things are,” Lisa Steuer said.
Many people who attended the event said they look forward to the costume contest. Participants were able to dress in their favorite costume and compete to see who had the best outfit. “If you don’t do it big, then you don’t do it at all. That’s how we look at it," Russ Hamilton said.
“I love competitions, and this is just a big competition and I love it," Kaleb Ricketson said.
This event happens every year and the members of the church are always welcoming newcomers to come out and experience the fun.
