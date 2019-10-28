Columbia County man arrested for 3 counts for cruelty to children and aggravated assault

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County man was arrested on Oct. 27, after his children called law enforcement from their neighbors home stating there was a domestic altercation at their residence.
According to the police report, 44-year-old Gary Pettus and the victim were involved in a domestic altercation when neighbors contacted the sheriff’s office. The deputy says as he arrived to the residence he saw Pettus holding handgun in his right hand. The deputy then gave Pettus commands to drop the firearm and come outside, a few moments later, Pettus opened the door that led into the residence from the garage.
According to Pettus, earlier that day he received divorce papers that described him as an “adulterer”, Pettus told the responding deputy that he “has nothing to left to live for”. The incident report also states that Pettus told the deputy, “I have no intention to hurt you, I only want to hurt myself.” Eventually the deputy convinced Pettus to lay the handgun on the bench, at that time Pettus was detained.
The victim told the deputy that Pettus arrived to the residence yelling for his three children to come get in his truck. As Pettus became upset, the victim directed the children to go to the neighbors home and get help. Pettus allegedly pulled out his handgun, added a bullet to the chamber, and placed on the victim’s forehead. It is reported that Pettus said, “I will kill you and then myself and the children go to foster care” while the gun was placed on the victim’s forehead. Pettus then, according to the report, placed the victim on the floor and said “If you move, I’ll kill you.”
Pettus was arrested for 3 counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of firearm during commission of crime, and simple battery.
