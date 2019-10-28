Columbia County man arrested for 3 counts for cruelty to children and aggravated assault

The victim told the deputy that Pettus arrived to the residence yelling for his three children to come get in his truck. As Pettus became upset, the victim directed the children to go to the neighbors home and get help. Pettus allegedly pulled out his handgun, added a bullet to the chamber, and placed on the victim’s forehead. It is reported that Pettus said, “I will kill you and then myself and the children go to foster care” while the gun was placed on the victim’s forehead. Pettus then, according to the report, placed the victim on the floor and said “If you move, I’ll kill you.”