Aiken man stabs woman after thinking she was feeding him to zombies

MONETTA, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a location on Cato Rd. in Monetta Saturday, Oct. 26, in reference to a stabbing.
Once on scene, responding officers spoke with a witness who stated that 29-year-old William Berry stabbed Rosemary Pressley in the back multiple times. After the stabbing, Berry ran towards Columbia Hwy. North.
Officers detained Berry and he stated he stabbed Pressley because “they were trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him.”
Pressley was taken to a local hospital with five to six stab wounds to the back. The knife was recovered from the scene and taken in as evidence. Berry is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
