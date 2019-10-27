Thriller at the Miller: Augusta’s funky masquerade

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Miller Theater held “Thriller at the Miller” Saturday, Oct. 26. This year’s theme for the funky masquerade was vintage, sci-fi, B-grade movies.
Actors were in costumes, there were roving performers, and a catwalk for a costume pageant. There was also live music from Augusta band, Funk You, and a Disco Hell-O-Ween dance party with music by DJ Coco.
The Miller asked guests to come in their most extravagant, imaginative, and creative looks. They were not disappointed.
