SC Highway Patrol on the scene of two crashes in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms they are on the scene of two crashes in Aiken.
Highway Patrol responded to Augusta Rd. in Aiken at 7:33 p.m. to a two car collision between at 2001 Chevy Malibu and a 2012 GMC Acadia. There are confirmed injuries, and the driver has been taken to the hospital.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the scene is now clear.
At 7:42 p.m. Highway Patrol responded to a second crash on Silver Bluff Rd. in Aiken. Highway Patrol tells FOX 54 a 2015 BMW X3 crashed in a building. Injuries are unsure at this time.
