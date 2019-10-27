2020 Democratic Candidates visit Benedict College

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - Day two of the bipartisan forum took place Saturday at Benedict College where many 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates speak on criminal justice reform.
Many people showed up to support candidates that were in attendance including Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden.
“If there was any event to make the trip for, reforming the criminal justice system is absolutely at the top of my list,” said Buttigieg supporter Nicole Wittstein.
Just here at the same venue yesterday, President Trump shared some his views on criminal justice.
“As we make tremendous strides to deliver great economic promise to all our citizens, we’ll never let up on our efforts to ensure that our justice system is fair for every single American,” said President Donald Trump.
But today was all about the Democratic response on this issue that many people who attended the forum looked forward to.
“I believe, that we’re finally getting actual help as black society from higher ups and I really do feel it in Joe,” said Biden Supporter Jordan Bligen.
“The way that Pete speaks about institution rebuilding specifically, depliciziting the supreme court and hoping to rebuild constitutional norms so that we can help wok towards policies that we all agree are necessary is what gives me hope,” said Buttigieg supporter Nicole Wittstein.
But some weren’t just concerned about the topic of the forum they are also hoping that forums like these will get more people at the polls.
“My generation, my kids, will be drastically affected, in a negative, very negative way by these issues. If we aren’t voting and giving our say about how we want the future to be, then we’re going to be stuck with things we don’t like,” said USC student Megan Rigabar.
