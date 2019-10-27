City of Grovetown’s fire department to perform fire hydrant testing

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The City of Grovetown’s fire department will test and flush fire hydrants Oct. 29, 30, and 31 from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. along Robinson Ave.
Low water pressure may be experienced, as well as, cloudy or brown water during testing. The water discoloration is not harmful, but can stain laundry, so, residents are advised to avoid using their washing machines during the time of testing. They should test the water before doing laundry once the testing is complete.
The time frame for this testing is meant to minimize the disturbance to businesses and prevent added road congestion during the day.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.