Two dead after early morning crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 1:44 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, that left two dead.
The call initially came in as a car fire on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 24. Once responders were able to extinguish the fire, two bodies were found inside the vehicle. No identification could be made due to extreme thermal injuries.
The vehicle is said to have been traveling eastward at high rates of speed when it ran off the side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned before bursting into flames.
Highway patrol is continuing to investigate this crash and working to identify the victims. Their bodies will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.
