Drug search warrant leads to arrest of Aiken man
Buddy Gunter (Source: Aiken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ceara Hester | October 25, 2019 at 9:11 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 9:11 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken County Special Operations and narcotics investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at 31 Filyaw Acres Lane in Warrenville, SC Friday, Oct. 25.

As a result, Buddy Gunter was arrested for possession of methamphetamine second offense and operating a stash house. Gunter was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

31 Filyaw Acres Lane
31 Filyaw Acres Lane (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation was brought on by citizen tips.

