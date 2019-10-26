Drug search warrant leads to arrest of Aiken man

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken County Special Operations and narcotics investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at 31 Filyaw Acres Lane in Warrenville, SC Friday, Oct. 25.
As a result, Buddy Gunter was arrested for possession of methamphetamine second offense and operating a stash house. Gunter was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation was brought on by citizen tips.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.