Benedict College students speak on President’s visit

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - President Donald Trump stopped by our region today. He visited Benedict College in Columbia where he spoke about his views on criminal justice reform.
Both parties were rallying for hours and some students FOX 54 spoke to at Benedict College said they welcome the President and the attention he draws.
“We’re happy that someone important was coming to the school and what not and we got to go listen to see what he talking about, might be good, might be bad, but you never know,” said Trevohn Jeffery.
Some said it put a dent in their day. “I get what he’s trying to do, he’s trying to get more votes I guess and trying to get us on his side," said Jordan Kennedy.
But students from Benedict College weren’t the only ones in attendance. FOX 54 spoke to students who came from all over the South to support the President. “He’s actually coming to an HBCU discussing prison reform that he passed on behalf of the black community. I feel like they need to stop criticizing him,” said Trump supporter Scharrise Lane.
“I think anybody should be happy to see the president of the United States, regardless of his policies or anything," said Trump supporter CJ Sturgill.
The excitement continues in Columbia tomorrow, Oct. 26, as 2020 democratic presidential candidates take the stage.
