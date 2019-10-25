Waynesboro first responders compete for blood donations

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - The Shepeard Community Blood Center and the Queensborough National Bank and Trust teamed up for the fourth annual Guns & Hoses blood drive Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event took place at the Augusta Tech-Waynesboro Auditorium and the Sardis Police Department where many community members made it their mission to help save lives.
“We have doubled our numbers every year that we’ve done this. We’ve had about 20 the first year, 40 the next year and last year we had 88,” Rhonda Burke of Queensborough National Bank and Trust said.
The goal of the blood drive was to provide a friendly competition where participants were asked to choose between two group of first responders that would receive the credit of their donation. “They’re very competitive, and it ends up being a lot of fun. Both departments bring in their friends and their family and donate to a really good cause,” Burke said.
Tabatha Hatcher has been giving blood since she was in high school, she says it was special that an event like this was held for the community to participate in. “It allows me to bless others, even though it’s my blood. It lets God move from my life into someone else’s life, even though they don’t know me.”
Rhonda Burke encourages people in the community to donate at next years event so they can continue to be a service to others.
If you would like to learn more about donating blood be sure to visit The Shepeard Community Blood Center’s website.
