The 35th Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee starts in North Augusta tonight

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) -Thousands are headed to North Augusta’s biggest event of the year this weekend. The 35th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee starts Friday, October 24, at 6 p.m. and starts again Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The event continues to grow every year, 20,000 people are expected to be at Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee this year. The event is free and it’s not just for North Augusta. Many attendees do not want to miss out on the concerts and come from all over. Friday night is country night. Mark Chesnutt and Thompson Square will perform Friday night and Saturday, it’s Spin Doctors.
Mandy Nelson with North Augusta Parks and Recreation is organizing the event and says it started out as a ten vendor festival.
Now, that number has changed. “With our over 150 venders we do have a lot of local community organizations that help out and are trying to fundraise and all that kind of stuff but also get their name out and help us out with the community event. Everything is for North Augusta, so this is a great community event so please come down," she says.
For those looking to get into the Halloween spirit, there are multiple costume contests. If you don’t want to wear one, dress up your dog. There’s a costume contest for pups too. Find more information, schedules, and events here.
