Richmond County Public School System disappointed with 2019 CCRPI score

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 2019 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) results are in.
It’s Georgia’s statewide tool for measuring how schools are preparing its students for life after grade school. The Richmond County Public School System got a 59.3 which is a nine point decrease from 2018.
“We’re disappointed in having a decrease, but we do have a plan of action moving forward," said Richmond County Public School System spokesperson Kaden Jacobs.
That plan of action includes refocusing on tier-1 instruction that is critical for a firm foundation.
“Teacher in front of the class. Everybody with a book open, or whatever the project is. But that’s the learning that everyone receives," Jacobs explained.
The CCRPI shows one area the school struggles is ‘closing the gaps’. The school system’s spokesperson says staff has focused on making sure kids get the information they need and aren’t behind over the years. He said this data indicates there is more work to do.
The scores are based on classroom elements like school climate, content mastery and progress. CLICK HERE to search for and take a look a breakdown of the report.
Columbia County’s school district scored 81.2. The state of Georgia received a score of 75.8.
