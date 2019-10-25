President Trump visits Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - President Donald Trump flew into Columbia this afternoon for a special event at a prestigious college in the state capitol.
This weekend, Oct. 25 and 26, Benedict College is hosting the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum. During the forum, 2020 presidential candidates will discuss criminal justice reform, specifically, in how it affects the African American community.
President Trump arrived early Friday afternoon and headed to Benedict College where he gave the keynote speech for the event.
“We stand up loudly and clearly in the capitol. Give a voice to the voiceless. Those made to feel silent and invisible. Criminal justice reform not a theme of my campaign when I came into office I heard from countless leaders and listened to diverse points of view,” said President Trump.
Criminal justice was at the heart of many conversations FOX 54 had with folks Friday, in addition to the electricity in the air that was happening on these streets. There was a lot of excitement built around this moment. FOX 54 was right in front of the barricade when President Trump arrived at Benedict College. People lined the streets for his arrival since early in the morning. Things were pretty quiet then, some folks were even engaged in calm political discourse with others on the opposing side.
The heat cranked up on both sides after a marching group of anti-Trump protesters showed up. The South Carolina director for Tom Steyer tells FOX 54 their campaign mobilized the protesters from all over the Palmetto State.
Republican leaders from our area were also there to listen to the President speak on criminal justice reform. While some said the President’s visit to the historically black college is hollow, the vice chairman of the Aiken Republican Party said it shows the President is in support of the community.
“Blacks are more incarcerated than other people also gives the country and our state to see that the President is for South Carolinians and all Americans,” said Ron Felder.
Others protesting the President said those problems persist. Jonathan Metcalf, South Carolina director for Tom Steyer, said, “As far as criminal justice reform, as far as I know, we’ve got young men who are with us who are formally incarcerated. They are still being harassed. They are still being shot down in the street.”
One thing is for sure, though; Plenty of folks from both sides stayed and rallied on the streets well after the President’s arrival. Before President Trump arrived in Columbia, a lot of folks from both parties were waiting anxiously. There was a ton of energy at Benedict College where protesters and Trump supporters were chanting and waving signs all up and down Arden St.
FOX 54 had a chance to speak with one Trump supporter who was waiting hours before his arrival. “The justice in this country really needs reform and he’s been working on that and that’s important that he speaks at a group like this. We hope that the young people will be open to his ideas,” said Clare McConaughay.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.