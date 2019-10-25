President Trump visits Columbia, SC

Criminal justice was at the heart of many conversations FOX 54 had with folks Friday, in addition to the electricity in the air that was happening on these streets. There was a lot of excitement built around this moment. FOX 54 was right in front of the barricade when President Trump arrived at Benedict College. People lined the streets for his arrival since early in the morning. Things were pretty quiet then, some folks were even engaged in calm political discourse with others on the opposing side.