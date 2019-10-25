Holiday market at the marina

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The holiday market at the 5th Street Marina is coming soon! The market is set to open on Sundays beginning Nov. 3 through Dec. 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a family-friendly event with a playground beside the market. Vendors will be available selling holiday items and there will be a food trailer selling hot chocolate and other festive foods. Every week there will be different vendors selling products like jewelry, wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing and face painting.
Boat rides with the Patriot Boat will be $12 a person and children ages 6-12 are $6. The boat rides will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Beth Christian, owner of 5th Street Marina says, “This is a great place to come on a Sunday and enjoy the afternoon. We have good music, great finds, and delicious food to choose from, plus the fact that there is boat ride on the Savannah River that is available…priceless.”
Santa will make an appearance on Nov. 17, Dec. 1, and Dec. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.