Harlem High School student arrested after threatening to shoot teacher in head

HARLEM, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Harlem High School student Thursday, Oct. 24, and charged him with terroristic threats and acts.
According to an incident report, 18-year-old Earl Duane Torkkola was upset with a teacher’s assistant for throwing away his lunch the previous day. Torkkola then yelled at the teacher and said he was going to shoot them in the head with his AK-47. A witness said that this is not the first time Torkkola has made comments about having access to firearms.
After being confronted by school staff, Torkkola stated that he said he wanted to shoot the teacher out of anger and did not actually mean it. He denied having access to firearms at his home. His mother gave permission for officials to search the home and there were no firearms found at the residence.
Torkkola was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.