Fall FASFA Night at Aiken Technical College

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken Technical College, University of South Carolina Aiken, and the SC Commission on Higher Education are hosting a Fall FASFA Night on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aiken Technical College campus in the 700 building.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) is a requirement for students to determine their eligibility to receive federal financial aid. This includes grants, work-study, and student loans to pay for college. It is also used to determine, in some cases, students’ eligibility for state and local funding.
The process of applying for FASFA can be confusing and frustrating for families. So, to ease the frustration, financial aid staff from Aiken Tech. and USC Aiken will be available to help families complete the FASFA application and answer questions. Anyone is invited to attend no matter what college they are planning to attend.
“We all know that financing a college education is challenging and applying for financial aid can be a daunting process,” said Melissa Johnson, ATC director of recruitment and student experience. “FAFSA Night is designed to remove these barriers by connecting students and their parents with financial aid professionals who can help them begin the process of applying for funding.”
Attendees can complete their 2020-2021 FASFA application during the night. Students are asked to bring information for themselves and, if they are dependents, for their parents, as well. The list of required information is as follows:
- FSA ID to sign electronically (Create your FSA ID: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa/filling-out/fsaid)
- Social Security number
- Driver’s license number (if you have one)
- Alien Registration number (if not a U.S. citizen)
- 2018 federal tax information or tax returns such as:
- W-2 information
- IRS 1040, 1040A, 1040EZ
- Foreign tax return
- Tax return for Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, or Palau
- Records of any untaxed income such as:
- Child support
- Interest income
- Veterans non-education benefits
- Information on other assets such as:
- Cash
- Savings and checking account balances
- Investments, including stocks, bonds and real estate (not including the home in which you live)
- Business and farm assets
For more information about Fall FAFSA Night or documents needed, please call (803)-508-7246 or email recruitment@atc.edu.
