Cloudy and Warm Today, Showers Arrive for the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds will dominate today with a few peeks of sunshine early. Daytime highs will be warm in the upper 70s, flirting with the low 80s. Dry conditions will continue into the evening, but an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible late. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low 60s. This weekend won’t be a total washout, but some plans may need to be moved indoors. We are closely watching a tropical low in the Gulf that may become our next (short-lived) Tropical Storm Olga. This disturbance will collide with a cold front today forming our next weathermaker for the weekend. Post-tropical, the heaviest and most consistent rain will stay well west of the area, but showers are likely to scatter into the CSRA Saturday afternoon with a warm front lifting north. A cold front will swing in on Sunday bringing more rain and even some rumbles of thunder. Showers will taper from west to east Sunday afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will be above-average in the low 80s.