Burke County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding River Rd. crash prevention

“We meet with Vogtle Management quarterly and review all safety concerns. We work closely with the Georgia State Patrol, Governor’s Office of Highways Safety and the Department of Transportation in an effort to reduce crashes with injuries and/or fatalities through warnings, enforcement, signage, and various other means. Vogtle is very pro-active in their safety fairs, message to employees, reminders via signage and even through the use of wrecked vehicles as entrances/exits with drive safe reminders. They employ special deputies within their parking area and entrances/exits to help with traffic flow. We have 835 square miles to cover in Burke County (3 times the size of Richmond County) and we will continue to provide as many personnel as practical within the various areas as needed. Drivers must understand that speed, following too closely, and distracted driving are the primary reasons for crashes in this area and they need to adjust their driving habits accordingly.”