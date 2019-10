GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash that happened on Horizon S. Pkwy and Wrightsboro Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office the high speed chase started around 1:00 a.m. in Richmond County and ended in Grovetown. At this time FOX 54 is able to confirm that at least one person is injured.