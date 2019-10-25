Aiken man found dead in woods next to Aiken Golf Course

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the death of an Aiken man.
Vernon P. Seigler, 40, was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the woods near Aiken Golf Course. Seigler was found hanging upside down by his leg that was caught up in a tree.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, but investigators are investigating how Seigler got into that position. An autopsy will be performed in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.
