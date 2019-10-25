Aiken County man arrested for large amount of meth

Aiken County man arrested for large amount of meth
Michael Gallman (Aiken County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Michael Gallman (Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
By Mikaela Thomas | October 25, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 2:58 PM

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday around 9 p.m. deputies were dispatched after receiving a call about a suspicious person flagging down vehicles.

The deputy approached Michael Gallman who was pushing a motorcycle and carrying a backpack, the deputy says Gallman provided a false name and it was discovered that Gallman was wanted by the Columbia Police Department on other charges.

During the search, 546 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine and $5,509 in cash.

Gallman was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, or cocaine base - 400g or more and has a hold for the Columbia County Police Department for unrelated charges.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.