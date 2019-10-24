Sheriff Roundtree speaks on rising gun violence in CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says gun-related crimes are up 57% this year. Since Jan., there have been 29 homicides in the county.
Sheriff Roundtree held a news conference where he laid out his strategy of directing all special operations divisions to stop it.
Ester D’Antignac’s 13-year-old granddaughter was shot on Kelly St. two months ago. “She’s lucky to be alive because she could have died. She got shot in the back. It went in one side and came out the other," said D’Antignac.
Her shooting is just one of 184 gun-related incidents that happened in Richmond County this year, according to data from the Sheriff’s Office. D’Antignac says the looming threat of a bullet has her too scared to sit on her own front porch.
“Can’t sit on the porch, they get to shooting. They get to shooting. They got to shooting last week, someone got shot down there,” she said.
Sheriff Roundtree says the gun culture in the county is ‘alarming.’ He says 44% of homicides are drug and gang related, and he’s directed all Special Operations Divisions to focus on stopping it.
“To include the Gang Task Force, Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Suppression team, our S.W.A.T team, our K9 task force, traffic and narcotics division,” said Sheriff Roundtree.
The sheriff says extra deputies will patrol data-driven hot spots in the county. Overtime savings will pay for that. Sheriff Roundtree says he wants to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to keep the county safe. He says the efforts will continue with deputies canvassing Kennedy Dr. in reference to the homicide of 82-year-old Elizabeth Thomson, who was killed last week.
