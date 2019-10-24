Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged motor vehicle hijacker

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery.
According to law enforcement, 20-year-old Angela Robinson is wanted for an incident that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Robinson may be in possession of a stolen White 2015 Nissan Sentra displaying GA tag BXZ7412.
The sheriff’s office says Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Joshua Evans at 706-821-1085 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.