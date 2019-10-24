Miller Theater prepares for ‘Thriller at the Miller’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Miller Theater is transforming into a Halloween extravaganza. It’s for their Thriller at the Miller event. It’s a big Halloween bash that will feature live local music, a DJ and costumes.
The event is inspired by the 1940’s style theater. It’s draped in images from the horror films that were popular during that time frame. The Miller Theater says they’re excited to use the space in a way they’ve never used it before.
Coco Rubio, the operations manager with the theater says,"You know folks who maybe haven’t been able to come and enjoy the live music, the dj and just to see the space and just have fun."
The event is Oct. 26. Doors open at nine p.m. and admission is ten dollars. It’s also eighteen and up.
