Inmate requests a hefty last meal

FORSYTH, GA (WFXG) - Ray Jefferson Cromartie, a condemned murderer, is scheduled for execution at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The execution will be by lethal injection at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. Cromartie was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of Richard A. Slysz.
He has requested a filling last meal. It will consist of: steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, steak and cheese sandwich, double cheeseburger, fries, side of ranch dressing, strawberry milkshake and layered cake with white icing.
