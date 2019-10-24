Fairly Famous at the Western Carolina State Fair

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Magical moments played out at the Western Carolina State Fair today. It’s all part of We Care Wednesday, Oct. 23. This day has been used in the past as a way to get canned food donations for pantries in the area. This year, the fair added something new, and gave some local kids the chance to have a Fairly Famous experience.
A police escort and limousines brought in the Western Carolina State Fair VIPs today. “It’s awesome to be able to experience this for her,” said parent Ashley Price.
The caravan carried four families who’s lives have centered around doctor visits and hospital stays at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
“We are blessed to be chosen to have this opportunity to be here as a family and forget about any treatment that Lucas has right now, and to enjoy something without the worry of everyday life," said parent Danielle Sellers.
In addition to a red carpet entrance and photo op, the families got full celebrity treatment. To ride any ride, and get whatever food they want, and just be kids and happy," said Sellers.
“Just amazed and happy that she’s able to be normal again, and for her to get special treatment, I’m that much more grateful," said Price.
Originally, the fair planned to sponsor two children, but with donations from the community, they were able to sponsor four. They hope this is an event they can continue for years to come.
Advertising and Marketing Director Doug Wolf said, "It was just great. You kind of think, man what if it was my child, you know? So, it was great to give back.”
“You can’t buy that. You can’t buy the experience and we appreciate it so much. It’s amazing," said parent Jerrett Sellers.
Giving families the chance to enjoy a traditional fall favorite without a worry in the world.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.