Doctors Hospital sees an increase in children injuries during Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Halloween is supposed to be a fun and entertaining night. But for many, it turns bad in a hurry.
Last Halloween night, triple the amount of traffic related deaths occurred than on a normal day with 30% of those involving pedestrians. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Another scary statistic, according to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice more likely to be hit by a car and die on Halloween than any other day of the year. Doctor Christopher Hogan says Doctors Hospital sees an increase in children injuries every year during Halloween.
“I was just talking to the flight crew who had a child that was hit recently in a dusky situation by a car. When we are out trick or treating its usually at that time of night when the sun is setting and visibility is lower,” explained Dr. Hogan.
Trick or treat nights can be very crowded. Dr. Hogan suggest taking your child to safe areas where its easy to keep a close eye on your child.
“There are a lot of neighborhoods around that are very well known and popular for trick or treat. That also draws a lot more cars and people through those neighborhoods. So you have to be careful with the moving vehicles," said Dr. Hogan.
Safety isn’t the only concern during Halloween. Doctors Hospital is also encouraging parent to curb the candy craze this year. Data collected by Coupon Follow shows the average child will eat three cups of sugar on Halloween.
“So don’t let your kids go home and eat that whole pumpkin full of candy at the end of the night. Try to ration it out as best as possible and use it as maybe a treat after eating healthy foods and completing chores and homework,” explained Dietitian Lizzie Keen.
Dietitian Keen says children are forming life-long eating patterns at a young age so its important to create healthy habits that will stand through out their lives
