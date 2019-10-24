Commissioner cites misleading promo video, lack of site plan among growing depot project concerns

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - No site plan, no business plan, and the uncertainty has some local leaders concerned about the depot project in Downtown Augusta. It’s why District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan held a press conference about it today. The Commissioner said he has several major points of concern about the future of the space.
In a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 23, Hasan broke down Monday’s two hour meeting that city leaders held with the developer, Bloc Global, and the downtown development authority. It was the first meeting of it’s kind to discuss the proposed $93 million project in months.
Commissioner Hasan says they had a good meeting, but the developers did not present a business, site plan, or certain specifics on a loan qualification. He also says the downtown development authority approved a misleading promotional video that indicates the levee will be breached.
“I said to them ‘the video that you have been showing shows that you are walking right on the levy from y’all’s property. Ms. Woodard said to us that the video was a promotional video, they didn’t intend to do that.’ The response to her was, ‘so you have mislead the whole community.’ And they said they did that because they wanted the community to have buy in,” said Hasan.
FOX 54 reached out to the downtown development authority and BLOC Global and we’ve not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.