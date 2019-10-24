The Burke County community works toward completing the Grubisa family’s home

BURKE COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s office started raising money for the Grubisa family in March 2018. 33-year-old Christopher Grubisa is the Waynesboro man who lost both of his arms and legs due to a rare case of bacterial meningitis in 2017. The Burke County community joined forces to help build him a new home.
The father of three had to start over and relearn how to take on life. His positivity during this time grabbed the attention of his community, as they came together to build him a new home.
With the support of his community, family members and local authorities, his new home is in the works. As of October 24, 2019, they’ve raised about $80,000. They’re putting the final touches on the ADA compliant home, however, they need your help. The Sheriff’s Office says they need about $15,000 to complete the project.
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says, “We’ve been able to come a long way. We’re trying to put the finishing touches on this project so that Christopher and his family can enjoy their life and get back to their own space and we just thank this community for an outpouring of support.”
There’s a luncheon on the house on Thursday, October 24 at 12 p.m. It’s located at 372 Poole Melton Road in Blythe, Georgia. Guests get the chance to meet Christopher, tour his future home and help raise that last bit of money.
If the funds are raised, Christopher and his family will get into their new home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving. To donate, click here.
