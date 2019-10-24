Bright and Warmer Today, More Clouds into the Weekend

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to develop and merge with a cold front late tomorrow. This will bring unsettled weather to the region this weekend. The heaviest rain and more widespread coverage is expected to stay well west of the CSRA. However, scattered showers will spread into the area Saturday, but it won’t be a total washout as coverage will be on/off. There will be a better risk Sunday with a cold front passage. Temperatures this weekend will be warm in the low-80s. Shower chances linger early next week and then we are expecting a much colder air mass to move in and bring chilly temperatures for Halloween.