Bright and Warmer Today, More Clouds into the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - High pressure will gradually move out of the southeast throughout the day. It will be mostly sunny and comfortable with more clouds in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures, while not as chilly as the last few nights, will be cool in the upper-50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm, high temperatures will be in the upper-70s. A late-day isolated shower is possible.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to develop and merge with a cold front late tomorrow. This will bring unsettled weather to the region this weekend. The heaviest rain and more widespread coverage is expected to stay well west of the CSRA. However, scattered showers will spread into the area Saturday, but it won’t be a total washout as coverage will be on/off. There will be a better risk Sunday with a cold front passage. Temperatures this weekend will be warm in the low-80s. Shower chances linger early next week and then we are expecting a much colder air mass to move in and bring chilly temperatures for Halloween.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. More clouds late. HIGH: 76
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. LOW: 58
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warm. A late-day shower possible. HIGH: 78
