Bank of America donates $114,000 to 16 local charities

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Sixteen local nonprofits just received more money to continue their work here in the CSRA from Bank of America $114,000 to their causes.
The Augusta Training Company for the Handicapped helps provide employment for folks who are differently-abled, and today they got a $10,000 check from Bank of America which will allow them to keep working.
“They’re creating beautiful things, they’re learning how to use the bus system, they’re fostering independence,” said Augusta Training Shop Executive Director Aubrey Murrell.
They sell things like these snowflakes to make money for the shop and ensure stable employment for themselves. Every purchase provides jobs for up to five people.
“I worry all the time about them not being able to have a job and I carry that weight with me so I always want them a place to come where they feel free, they feel accepted and they feel loved,” said Murrell.
At Forces United, another $10,000 check will help fund workforce development programs for high school students in the summer.
“It allowed us to not only sponsor them and bring them on board and give them to opportunity to learn real life skills with our team, but it also gave us some funding so we could provide an outlet and an opportunity for some people to be able to get out in the community and do something fun,” said Forces United President and CEO Kim Elle.
Representatives from Bank of America are supporting more than a dozen other nonprofits in the CSRA with grants like these. And say they’ve contributed several million dollars to the Augusta and Aiken communities over the years to support these organizations.
