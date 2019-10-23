Woman wanted for burglary in Richmond County

Dreanna McCain wanted for burglary in Richmond County (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
October 23, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 2:10 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 30-year-old Dreanna Lashae McCain.

McCain is wanted for a burglary that occurred on McNutt Rd.

McCain is described as a 5′7″ black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red Honda Civic.

If you have any information concerning this subject contact Investigator Hammonds or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1456 or 821-1020.

