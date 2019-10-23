Breast cancer survivor honored at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - A Breast Cancer Awareness Month program was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, on Fort Gordon to honor one breast cancer survivor who uses her journey to inspire others through the “Margie’s Army Foundation”.
It was certainly an honorable moment as Margie Singleton took the stage to share her breast cancer journey and to also educate people on the importance of breast-density notification.
Feb. 14, 2018 is a day Margie Singleton won’t forget, its the day she found out she had stage 2B breast cancer. “I couldn’t understand how that was, because I had a mammogram six months earlier," said Singleton. "To my dismay, my breast cancer surgeon told me that I had dense breast tissue and trying to find a cancer on a mammogram report is nearly impossible.”
This is what led Margie to push state lawmakers to pass “Margie’s Law”, which went into effect on July, 1st of this year to ensure that patients receive additional screening.
“Georgia was one of those states that did not have breast-density notification on their mammogram reports, when I got diagnosed two years ago. So we fought not only to get through my battle with breast cancer but to also make GA the 38th state in the United States to have breast density notification,” said Singleton.
Asked to visit Fort Gordon, Margie was back at spreading the message on breast-density awareness. An effort those in the medical field appreciate.
“Breast density on a regular mammogram it can be missed. It’s not for lack of trying. It’s just the technology when you’re dealing with a dense breast,” said Radiologic Technologist-Mammographer Deanna Babula.
Babula has taking patients through the XRAY process for over 40 years. She says Margie’s willingness to be an advocate for breast-density notification is helping save lives. “Patients, they now understand why we’re compressing them, why we’re taking the views we’re taking. Explaining to them that if they get called back, it doesn’t mean they have breast cancer it means we want to get some more specialized imaging.”
Margie says she hopes people gained a ton of knowledge from the event and how important it is to take care of yourself. If you would like to join her army of warriors, you can find her Facebook page.
