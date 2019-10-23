Two shoplifting suspects wanted for questioning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection to a shoplifting at the Augusta Mall Apple Store.
The suspects below are wanted for questioning in reference to the shoplifting that occurred on Oct. 18.
Any information concerning these subjects should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706 ) 821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.