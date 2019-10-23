Nationals’ Trea Turner stole a base, so Taco Bell will give us a free taco

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)
By Jordan Smith | October 22, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 11:30 PM

(Gray News) - For the fifth year in a row, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos because someone stole a base during the World Series.

This year’s hero in the annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion is Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner. He singled on the second pitch of the game and then stole second base.

Participating Taco Bells will give fans a free taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Taco lovers who miss that window can simply order through the app and pick up their prize any time that day, according to the company website.

Taco Bell runs a similar promotion every June. The “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion hands out free tacos when a road team wins a game during the NBA Finals.

