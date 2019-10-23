Man wanted in Richmond County for attempted armed robbery

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an attempted armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 21, 2017.
Ron Allen Jadallah is wanted for the attempted armed robbery at the Exxon Station on the 2000 block of Gordon Hwy.
Jadallah entered the business and attempted to rob the clerk at gunpoint. Jadallah has a warrant for criminal attempt (armed robbery) and other unrelated warrants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Investigator Ken Rogers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or any on duty violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.