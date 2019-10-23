H54K: Jazlan Avera

THOMPSON, GA (WFXG)- 9 ½ year old Jazlan Avera is already a legacy at Thompson elementary. She inspired her classmates to start donating their allowance to help buy new books for students who couldn’t afford them.
Avera’s teacher was a bit shocked about the request to donate but definitely wanted to support her effort to make a difference. Her generosity inspired fellow classmates to donate. As a result, the book fair surpassed its goal providing plenty of new books for classmates in need.
Avera says she wants to continue to help the less fortunate. She eventually wants to find a career that will allow her to help people and continue to inspire everyone to help those who may be going through a difficult time.
