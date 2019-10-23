AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Many trick-or-treating events begin as early as this Friday, October 25. With that in mind, we’ve got a few safety tips when it comes to choosing the right and safe costumes for your kids.
Halloween is an exciting time for kids. That’s why it’s important to avoid as many trips and falls as possible. Make sure costumes aren’t too bulky, this way kids can move freely at all times. Of course, Halloween is known for those candlelit jack-o-lanterns, so a fire-resistant costume is a good idea. Equip kids with reflective clothing, flashlights or even glowsticks so they’re visible to oncoming traffic.
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams with the Burke County Sheriff’s office says, “If they can be vigilant and observant and aware of their surroundings and if they can’t move about freely and pay attention to what’s going on and be able to turn their head and look both ways and see what’s in front and behind them, those would be costumes to stay away from.”
If you have small children, go before dark. Sheriff Willaims says it’s a good idea to avoid a mask if your trick-or-treater can’t remove it on their own because it could restrict airflow.
Halloween costume safety tips:
- Choose costumes that don’t restrict vision or airflow
- Avoid a mask if the child can’t remove it on their own
- Look for fire-resistant costumes
- Make sure costumes are visible to oncoming traffic. Equipped children with reflectors, flashlights or glow sticks
- Avoid bulky costumes to reduce the risk of fall or injury
- Make sure your child is identifiable to chaperone
- If you have small children, go before dark
Follow these tips during your trick-or-treating festivities so everyone can enjoy a safe and spooky Halloween. To find the 2019 CSRA trick-or-treating schedule, click here.
