Golden Harvest ramping up efforts for annual campaign

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The big It’s Spooky to be Hungry collection day is this Saturday. That’s when participating neighborhoods in Richmond and Columbia Counties can sit out their orange bags, filled with food, for pick up.
Now last Saturday was supposed to be the pick-up day for communities in Aiken and North Augusta but it got rained out.
Travis McNeal, the Golden Harvest executive director, says the delay has set the organization back so they’re hoping to make it up this weekend. McNeal says, “we’re way behind we need to raise $60,000 this season it’s in our budget and we depend on it to do this work so we need your help.”
You can also donate money by either mailing it in or donating online at golden harvest dot org. It’s also important to remember they’re looking for healthier options like low sodium canned vegetables and no sugar added canned fruit.
