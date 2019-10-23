Five Columbia County middle schoolers now REACH Scholars

The REACH program, which means, Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, was created by Governor Nathan Deal. It’s a mentorship and scholarship program designed to help students reach their goals. Students in 8th grade are selected for the program. Title I and School Improvement Director, LeAnne Gregg, said, “These students are very academically driven. They have dreams and aspirations. They know what they want to do, and now they have not only the financial support to make that happen, but they also have the mentorship and the academic coaching that goes with planning for college.”