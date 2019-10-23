Five arrested after drug bust in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - After detectives with North Augusta Public Safety and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on the 600 block of Burnside Ave., five people have been arrested.
Methamphetamine was seized during the search warrant. Among those arrested and their charges are:
- Raymond Evangelista- hold for Texas
- Jerry Bennett- Possession of Meth
- Donny Grammer- PWID Meth
- James Grigg- Possession of Meth
- Keith Shackleford- Possession of Meth
