Five arrested after drug bust in North Augusta

Five arrested after drug bust in North Augusta
By Ceara Hester | October 23, 2019 at 4:42 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 4:42 PM

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - After detectives with North Augusta Public Safety and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on the 600 block of Burnside Ave., five people have been arrested.

Methamphetamine was seized during the search warrant. Among those arrested and their charges are:

  • Raymond Evangelista- hold for Texas
  • Jerry Bennett- Possession of Meth
  • Donny Grammer- PWID Meth
  • James Grigg- Possession of Meth
  • Keith Shackleford- Possession of Meth

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.