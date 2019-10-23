Fabulous Fall Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a crisp start, temperatures will slowly warm to the low 70s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5-10mph will keep a cool breeze in the air. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. High pressure will build into the region keeping fair conditions in the forecast to close out the workweek. This evening will be pleasant with sunshine to start and then mostly clear skies. Jackets and long sleeves will be necessary if you plan to spend time outdoors, perhaps at the Western Carolina State Fair. Temperatures will be in the 60s, gradually cooling to the mid-40s overnight. Waking up tomorrow it will be chilly and clear. Sun and clouds will take us through the afternoon with daytime highs peaking in the mid-70s.