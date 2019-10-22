Two Georgia-Pacific South Carolina locations to idle production operations

SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - Georgia-Pacific announced today that it will idle operations at its McCormick lumber and Allendale oriented strand board facilities.
This announcement comes due to overall all market conditions.
According to the press release, production will continue for up to 60 days while the company continues preparation in the facilities being idled.
Both locations will be ‘idled’ but maintained in a ready state should the long range of the company’s forecast change.
The McCormick location employs 98 full-time employees, while the Allendale OSB facility employs 142 full-time employees. The company says all affected employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“Although new-home construction demand has returned somewhat since the recession in 2007/2008, it has not returned to pre-recession levels,” said Satrick Anthony, Georgia-Pacific vice president, Building Products operations. “We are very proud of the employees at these facilities; they have done everything they can to make the sites profitable – but unfortunately, it has not been enough to overcome the current market conditions.”
The company will ensure that all employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their discharge. The company plans to hold local job fairs at each location to assist employees with their job search.
