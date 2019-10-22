SCDOT to host public meeting to get feedback about dangerous intersection

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they’re constantly looking for ways to improve intersections with higher crash rates. That’s why they’re proposing a change to the intersection of Williston and Silver Bluff roads.
The intersection has had 23 recorded crashes within the last three years, with rear end crashes being the most common. Through research, the department concluded the best fix is to add left-turn lanes in all directions and raised concrete medians.
On Tuesday, you can share your opinion at a meeting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School. The meeting is a drop-in format. SCDOT says,”SCDOT greatly values the input gathered from our public information meetings because it provides insight to the obstacles the local residents experience on a daily basis.” The meeting is in the common room at the high school.
