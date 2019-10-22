Richmond County Board Of Education host Red Ribbon Walk and Rally

The Richmond County School System is sending students a message about drug prevention. Folks flocked to Downtown Augusta for the Red Ribbon Walk and Rally Monday, Oct. 21. It was a big turn out with hundreds of people showing up for the event to encourage students to say no to drugs.
“The goal is to have a drug-free society it starts with the community, it starts with the schools," explained Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw with the Richmond County School System.
Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin tells FOX 54 that drugs are not only a problem in the neighborhoods, but also in the schools. He said it is important to teach students to watch the company they keep. “We see so many events where kids get caught on drugs, get hooked on drugs and it’s just a downward spiral. So this is very important for the community to come together to let the kids know that we are supporting them.”
Michelle Hawk has a child that attends Warren Road Elementary School. She said parents also play a part in keeping schools drug free.
“It starts from home so there’s enough parents involved whether it’s a grandparent, auntie, uncle, cousins, to talk to their child that way they won’t go down that bad road,” said Hawk.
Garret Elementary School counselor, Lutricia Parkman believes it is never too early to start talking about drug use.
“A lot of kids as early as kindergarten can probably tell you about drugs or are able to identify some of the drugs by name. So to me that lets us know that it is prevalent in our in our community and that is something we wanna address,” said Parkman.
Counselor Parkman says students and parents can seek help and counselling through Richmond County Schools for child drug use or addiction.
