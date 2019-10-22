$1M donation from Press On to support AU’s pediatric cancer programs

Together, both families formed Press On Fund with a goal to bring the hope of groundbreaking research to Augusta by pledging $1 million to support pediatric cancer programs at Augusta University. It will be dispersed over a four-year period. The gift will create the Press On Pediatric Cancer Fund at Georgia Cancer Center and will support the Pediatric Immunotherapy Program, according to a news release from Augusta University. That will include expenses related to research and essential needs, specifically associated with a pediatric bone marrow transplant program.