Georgia Southern mourns the loss of freshman football player

STATESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Southern University is currently mourning the death of 18-year-old Jordan Wiggins.
According to a release from Georgia Southern Athletics, on Monday, Oct. 21, a family member of Wiggins called Georgia Southern Police and requested a welfare check at Wiggins’s residence hall. Officers then found Wiggins unresponsive and transported him to East Georgia Regional Medical center, where he later lost his life.
According to the Bulloch County coroner, after an investigation by the GBI, his death is being ruled a suicide. A pending toxicology report is pointing towards an overdose.
Wiggins was a freshman offensive lineman for the Georgia Southern football team. He was signed in Dec. 2018 and was scheduled to redshirt this season. His teammates were hit hard by the news and Tuesday’s practice was canceled.
“My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university,” said head coach Chad Lunsford. “Jordan was a great Georgia Southern Man with a bright future. His time on Earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that. If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting.”
Counseling support and other resources are available to all Georgia Southern University students, student-athletes, faculty and staff. Screening Hours at the Counseling Centers on the Statesboro campus and Armstrong campus are 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. The Counseling Center may be reached at (912)-478-5541 on the Statesboro campus or (912)-344-2529 for the Armstrong and Liberty campuses. After Counseling Center hours, or at any time if you feel someone you know may be considering suicide, contact University Police at (912)-478-5234. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The National Crisis Textline is text “HOME” to 741741.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.