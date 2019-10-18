Few AM Showers, Drier and Brighter PM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility for the morning commute. A cold front will slide through the CSRA mid-morning sparking a few showers. The severe weather risk has greatly diminished and most shower activity will end by noontime. Behind the frontal passage, clouds will break and more sunshine settles in. This afternoon will be breezy and brighter, high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.
This evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s. If you’re heading out to the Western Carolina State Fair, bring a light jacket. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid and upper 40s.
High pressure will dominate through the midweek with sunshine and daytime high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s. We’re watching a storm system that will likely bring more rain to the CSRA this weekend.
TODAY: Isolated showers early. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 80
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 48
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 73
