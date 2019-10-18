Few AM Showers, Drier and Brighter PM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility for the morning commute. A cold front will slide through the CSRA mid-morning sparking a few showers. The severe weather risk has greatly diminished and most shower activity will end by noontime. Behind the frontal passage, clouds will break and more sunshine settles in. This afternoon will be breezy and brighter, high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.