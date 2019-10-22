Augusta man fatally shot in overnight shooting near 10th Ave.

By Mikaela Thomas | October 22, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 6:43 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, an Augusta man was shot at least one time, overnight on Oct. 22.

Officials say, a call came in around 11:10, when authorities arrived to the scene they found, 34-year-old Michael Holt Jr. was shot at least one time on the 1100 block of 10th Ave. Holt was transported to a local hospital.

The coroner says, Holt was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.

Hot will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, there is no additional information

